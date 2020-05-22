Big Brother winner Craig Phillips “would put money on” Celebrity Big Brother returning next year

Craig Phillips, the winner of Big Brother collection one, has stated that he “would put money” on the movie star version of the present returning in 2021.

The truth collection, which ran for 19 seasons, resulted in 2018, after Channel 5 introduced that each Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother wouldn’t be returning the next year.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Phillips stated that he thinks Big Brother has had its day, however is for certain that Celebrity Big Brother will make a comeback next summer time.

“I believe Celebrity Big Brother goes to return however not the conventional one in the mean time,” he stated.

“For one, it’s a brief present – three or 4 weeks lengthy, so it’s simpler for the TV slots, and it nonetheless brings in an enormous quantity of income,” he continued. “I believe for it to have an effect, it wanted to have a relaxation and year off or so.”

“I’m not a betting particular person, however in case you’re a betting particular person, I’d put money on next summer time, there’s going to be a Celebrity Big Brother,” he stated.

Phillips reckoned {that a} Celebrity version of the present would have been rebooted this summer time “if we weren’t in lockdown”.

Phillips, who labored as a bricklayer in Liverpool, turned the very first winner of Big Brother in 2000, successful £70,000 and donating the prize money to pay for his pal Joanne Harris’s coronary heart and lung transplant.

Since successful the present, Phillips has appeared in Keith Lemon’s Bo’ Selecta!, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night time Takeaway and varied DIY programmes.

Big Brother, offered by Davina McCall, ran for ten years on Channel 4, from 2000 till 2010, with the Celebrity model starting a year later.

After Channel Four introduced the present’s retirement in 2010, Channel 5 picked each variations of the present up and aired eight collection, changing McCall with collection two winner Brian Dowling and presenter Emma Willis.

Channel Four just lately introduced that Davina McCall and Big Brother’s Bit on the Facet host Rylan Clark-Neal will return for a 20th anniversary particular this summer time.

Phillips additionally informed RadioTimes.com that his favorite second from throughout Big Brother’s 2o years was throughout the movie star version’s 17th season – Tiffany Pollard’s misunderstanding concerning David Bowie’s dying.

“I actually say it was probably the most gripping TV I’ve ever watched in my life,” he stated.

The misunderstanding concerned Angie Bowie, who had been informed that her ex-husband, musician David Bowie, had sadly handed away whereas she was a contestant on the present.

Angie confided in US actuality star Tiffany Pollard, who mistakenly thought that Angie was speaking about fellow housemate David Gest, who had been unwell earlier within the day.

“I used to be sitting on our coach considering, oh my god, you may’t even script such a stuff, the way it’s unfolding.”

“It was completely TV gold for me,” he added.

Big Brother’s Greatest Reveals will air on E4 later this summer time