Big Brother’s Casting Director Sends Cryptic Tweet, What Does It Mean For Season 22?

The 2021 Concept

It’s the nightmare idea that no Big Brother fan needs to listen to, but it surely’s a chance we should all settle for. Since Groundhog Day 2020 has already handed, the idea right here is that Big Brother Season 22 is probably not planning its premiere till Groundhog Day 2021. I personally would not put a ton of inventory on this idea, given CBS would presumably be airing a few of its marquee midseason programming throughout that point interval. Nonetheless, if scripted TV productions have to shut down once more after getting underway, the delays might open up a lane for Big Brother to air in mid-winter.