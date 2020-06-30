Big Brother’s Casting Director Sends Cryptic Tweet, What Does It Mean For Season 22?

Go away a Remark
The battle to find out about any and all particulars concerning Season 22 of Big Brother is actual, and followers are latching onto no matter particulars the can get from anybody who could also be within the learn about what is going on on. Whether or not that is a stable technique stays to be seen, particularly after the CBS sequence’ casting director Robyn Kass dropped a cryptic tweet on everybody.
Kass was on Twitter Sunday afternoon, and for causes nobody can perceive in the meanwhile, tweeted out a weird hashtag referencing a vacation.
This is not all the time the case, however when somebody working a key place on fan-obsessed tv exhibits tweets out one thing that appears nonsensical, it is doubtless a clue for one thing they’re engaged on. So, what precisely does this Groundhog Day hashtag quartet need to do with Big Brother Season 22? Listed here are some theories to this point about this tweet, which might be a significant key to some upcoming data on the truth present.
The July Concept
As everybody is aware of, Groundhog Day occurs on February 2nd, or 2/2. There have been rumors that Big Brother is planning for a mid-to-late-July return, so Robyn Kass might need been vague-tweeting that the present will return on July “22.” That stated, the two/2 date may be code for Season 22 being the upcoming season. So simply preserve that in thoughts earlier than placing an excessive amount of weight into this idea’s logic.
The 2021 Concept
It’s the nightmare idea that no Big Brother fan needs to listen to, but it surely’s a chance we should all settle for. Since Groundhog Day 2020 has already handed, the idea right here is that Big Brother Season 22 is probably not planning its premiere till Groundhog Day 2021. I personally would not put a ton of inventory on this idea, given CBS would presumably be airing a few of its marquee midseason programming throughout that point interval. Nonetheless, if scripted TV productions have to shut down once more after getting underway, the delays might open up a lane for Big Brother to air in mid-winter.
The Longer Winter Concept
The parable of Groundhog Day is that if the groundhog sees its shadow, it means six extra weeks of winter. If there isn’t any shadow, then an early spring is across the nook. Maybe Robyn Kass is making a comparability to how Hollywood is monitoring COVID-19, and is indicating that extra COVID outbreaks and nationwide precautions imply that everybody shall be ready at the least six extra weeks for Big Brother to enter manufacturing. This one is a attain, I am going to admit, given the timing concerned. But it surely’s nonetheless believable.
Season 22 Of Big Brother Will Be Comparable To Previous Seasons
Everyone knows the hypothesis that Big Brother is plotting an all-star season, however what if this season had extra direct similarities to previous seasons? Maybe in a twist just like the film Groundhog Day, houseguests will expertise previous twists that have been utilized in prior seasons on a weekly foundation? It could be a cool idea, although I can already hear complaints from followers about fixed twists making the competitors extra random than one primarily based extra on deception and talent.
The Tweet Was Simply A Reference To The Monotony Of Present Life
With restricted choices and actions and many individuals working from dwelling, life can start to really feel just like the film Groundhog Day. Maybe that was merely what Robyn Kass was expressing with this tweet, that means it truly has completely nothing to do with Big Brother Season 22 in any respect. That will be a little bit of a bummer, although definitely higher than the idea this season will not air till subsequent yr!
The underside line right here is that I don’t know why Robyn Kass tweeted about Groundhog Day in late June. Very similar to with all different latest information tethered to Big Brother, that is simply one other thriller that followers can wrestle with till some precise solutions arrive. Till then, let’s preserve the practice of loopy theories and wild concepts rolling.
Big Brother Season 22 is believed to be airing on CBS this summer time. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra particulars within the meantime, and for the most recent information taking place in tv and flicks.
Add Comment