Big Brother’s Frankie Grande Has Responded To Season 22 Casting Rumors

Frankie Grande (half-brother of Ariana Grande) might be misdirecting Big Brother followers to get the warmth off of him and scale back suspicion he is within the sport. And, I’m positive some future rumors may allege that, provided that he was one of many 4 contestants seen as a lock, based on an unnamed CBS insider. Personally, I don’t assume somebody talks concerning the state of the world and says becoming a member of a sport could be “irresponsible” in the event that they’re really going to be introduced for the sport within the coming weeks, however that’s simply me.