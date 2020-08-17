Big charge of Aam Aadmi Party – BJP had made Shaheen Bagh demonstration for the benefit of elections, everything was determined

new Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of the Shaheen Bagh protests. According to the AAP, the entire script of the Shaheen Bagh demonstration was written by the BJP. And for the benefit of Delhi elections, its leadership gave instructions to the protesters for every step. AAP spokesman Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed this a day after several members of the minority Muslim community of Shaheen Bagh area joined the BJP. This area was the center of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Also Read – Jyotiraditya Scindia said – Who opened the lock of Babri Masjid, only Congress leaders do not know

Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the BJP's campaign for the Delhi elections was centered around the Shaheen Bagh demonstration and it was the only party that benefited from the controversy over the demonstration. "The Delhi Assembly election could have been fought on education, health, environment or other issues of development, but the Delhi BJP contested on the Shaheen Bagh issue," he told a press conference here.

He alleged, "The entire script of the Shaheen Bagh demonstration was written by the BJP. The top leadership of the BJP wrote the script for every step of these demonstrations. "Bhardwaj claimed," He decided who would speak, who would attack whom and then who would retaliate. All these things were predetermined. "He claimed that BJP's vote percentage in Delhi increased from 18 to 38 due to the Shaheen Bagh demonstration and the controversy it caused."

The allegations were denied by the then BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and said that the party does not discriminate on the basis of religion, caste etc. Tiwari tweeted, “Now the confusion is fading away and Muslim siblings want to walk with BJP … Stop sharing Arvind Kejriwal ji. The world’s largest party BJP represents all religions and does not discriminate on the basis of religion, caste etc. “