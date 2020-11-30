Big charge of BJP – Kejriwal government reduced corona testing by 60 percent in Delhi, that’s why increasing cases

Corona Virus in Delhi: The BJP has accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of being negligent in the prevention of corona in Delhi. BJP’s Delhi unit has said that Kejriwal is not taking the name of the speed of Corona in Delhi due to the irresponsible attitude of the government. Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said that the Kejriwal government is not taking any steps to control the Corona affairs. The above has also reduced testing by 60 percent. In the name of health systems, the Kejriwal government is just cheating Delhiites. Also Read – PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency in Varanasi, soaked granddaughter on Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, Congress workers cleaned with milk

State President Adesh Gupta said, “The beds are empty on paper. But neither ICU beds are available in hospitals and there is no oxygen cylinder, nor ventilator. The situation has become so bad that patients are dying due to the negligence of Kejriwal government hospitals. The entire government is missing leaving the people of Delhi trusting God. Puri’s entire Aam Aadmi Party government is engaged in exploring its political land. ” Also Read – WB Assembly Election: Mamata Banerjee’s eye on Matua community, will rally on this day, know why it is special

State President Adesh Kumar Gupta said that, “Delhiites had faithfully elected the Aam Aadmi Party and put them in power, but all the leaders of AAP, who are drunk in power, are now leaving the Delhiites dead and shining their political in other states.” Also Read – Corona Virus Vaccine News Update: PM Modi meets online with three teams making vaccines