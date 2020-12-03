Big charge of farmer leaders- Government wants to break the unity of farmers to end the movement, try to run the agenda

Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: The farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws have accused the central government of trying to divide the farmers to end the agitation. Farmer leaders wrote a letter to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, calling on the government to call a special session of Parliament to repeal new agricultural laws and “not join the divisive agenda” to disrupt the unity of farmers. Also Read – Punjab’s CM Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today before the talks between the farmers and the Center

The letter comes a day before the next round of talks between the Center and farmer leaders to remove the deadlock over the new agricultural laws. The joint Kisan Morcha Co-ordination Committee, which is spearheading the movement, has said in the letter- "We demand the government not to be involved in any divisive agenda in relation to the farmers movement as this movement is united on its demands right now . This is evident from yesterday's meeting process. "

According to the letter, the leaders demanded from the Center to ensure that the representatives of various farmer organizations and their alliances decide the farmers and not the government and the All India Alliance led by this movement gets representation in the discussion.