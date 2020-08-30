Big claim: Riya Chakraborty will soon be arrested, Sushant was stopped from being drunk, then …

Mumbai: Vishal Kirti (husband of Shweta Singh Kirti), brother-in-law of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, attacked actress Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty), saying that her recent interview was an unsuccessful attempt to change the story of the case . Vishal has written a long blog post defending the family of the late actor. In this, he has said many important things without mentioning Riya’s name. He made a big claim that the reality was that Sushant’s situation had become much better in the middle of May, as the criminals had stopped taking drugs, but after that Riya started blackmailing Sushant. Vishal also said that Riya will be arrested soon. Also Read – Riya had said Sushant’s ‘widow’, Ankita Lokhande now replied

Vishal wrote how "mental health is being used by the accused to conceal his crime". He wrote, "According to one channel, a source in the CBI has made a big disclosure that Sushant was looking at properties in Himachal, Kerala and Coorg on search engines before his death. While the Mumbai Police mislead the entire country through a lie that it was earlier searching for things like 'painless death' on search engines. "

They feel that Mumbai Police is "hiding things on a large scale" by doing so. He wrote, "I am a champion of the Ment Health Initiative and have read many books on various aspects of mental health, including DSM-5. But in this case, mental health is being used by the accused to conceal the crime. Whether the case is of murder or suicide, why was the Mumbai Police misleading the public? If it was a suicide, it was done by criminal forces to create a reason behind it and if it is a murder, then it is clear in itself. "

Vishal continued, “I saw in interviews that the accused said that he was going into depression and then he called the psychiatrist.” His mental state was such that he needed drugs. If we assume that Sushant had become dangerous due to depression, the accused was threatened by him, would the accused give him drugs. Some Chamcha channels tried to establish that Sushant was not taking the right medicines prescribed for depression which led to his suicide. “

Whereas according to him, the reality is that Sushant’s situation had become much better in the middle of May, because the criminals had stopped giving him drugs. He wrote, “Everything was difficult from the middle of May when Riya started blackmailing. It seems that when the accused came out of Sushant’s house on June 8, she took Sushant’s laptop, his old cellphone and other devices with him. What other than those reports of his mental health were those devices, about which he was blackmailing Sushant? The accused tried to change the PIN of Sushant’s debit card while he was recovering and wanted to remove the accused from his house. “

To control Sushant, Vishal wrote, “Imprisonment and control are the strengths of a sociopath. The accused said in the interview that my three years went to Waterstone Resorts and came back the same day. It seems that the reason behind this was the problems in their family relations. “

Vishal wrote, “While the real story is that Sushant wanted to come to Chandigarh with his sister and had taken a ticket, but he had to kneel down due to blackmailing of the conspirator and he got his ticket canceled. This clearly shows the control being exercised over it. I am glad that all my three years did not stop with the accused, otherwise what is known, what other new charges she would have made. In January 2020, similarly, the accused forced Sushant to return via phone. ”

Vishal said that the accused said that Sushant did not have a good relationship with his father, as his father left him at an early age. He wrote, “The real thing is that my father-in-law came to Delhi only when Sushant was in high school and Priyanka Di was in college. For me, this is a father’s dedication to the education of his children. At the same time my wife was studying in Patna’s best school and my late mother-in-law was with her in Patna so that my wife could complete her schooling. Such stories are being made for the parents who were with them all the time to support their children that the father left his son? ”

On the alleged use of the drug, Vishal said, “After all the drug chat leaks, the defense of the accused is that Sushant used to take the drug (and the accused and his accomplices used to arrange it just for him. Which has been revealed in the chat)”. This is a ridiculous thing Even if we accept it for a moment, what kind of partner was it that was arranging drugs for her loved one that she never wanted to take on her own and neither did she take (as she did in the interview said). This means that one of the two things is true, either the accused was forcibly giving drugs to Sushant or it was the accused who was taking drugs. “

Vishal finally talked about his sister-in-law Mitu Didi. He wrote, “I saw that when the matter came between 8 to 14 June, the accused tried to put the ball in the court of Mitu Di. This is one of his tricks. Thankfully, when there was no one there, Mitu Di was there because living with the accused or his puppets became less of a threat. The accused should tell the CBI whether she met Sushant and blackmailed him after Mitu Di went away on June 12 or did not need it because the accused knew that something bad would happen to Sushant as soon as Mitu Di went away is.” Vishal does not think that this “interview will prevent the arrest of the accused.” He said that it was a failed attempt to change the reality “.