Big comment of SC- Husband cannot be responsible for wife’s suicide, it is also necessary to prove the intent of provocation

new Delhi: While hearing a case, in its decision, the Supreme Court said that the husband cannot be held responsible for the wife's suicide. The Supreme Court said that it cannot always be assumed that the wife has taken a step like suicide due to the instigation of the husband. The court said that it is necessary to have sufficient and clear evidence of the provocation of the husband to prove that due to these, the wife took this drastic step. The court acquitted a husband accused of abetting suicide by citing this as the basis.

Please tell that the charges were set against Gurcharan and his parents for the wife's suicide. Sections 304B and 498 and 34 of IPC were imposed on them. The trial court, hearing this case, said that there is not enough evidence of the sections in which the case was filed, but the husband and parents will be made a case under 307 and all will be punished under 306.

Gurcharan challenged this decision of the trial court in the Punjab High Court but the High Court also upheld the decision of the trial court. After this, Gurucharan filed a petition in the Supreme Court against this decision.

The Supreme Court, while hearing in Malme, said that there is no sufficient evidence of abetment to suicide and there is no evidence that he has been given any kind of harassment in the in-laws. The court said that to prove a crime under 307, it is necessary to prove the intent of abetment.