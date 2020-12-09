Big crime in Bihar: millions robbed from jewelery shop in broad daylight, BJP MLA accuses police

Big Crime in Bihar: Six armed criminals robbed gold worth crores of rupees and escaped from Alankar Jewelers, a unit of Dagaru Seth Jewelers located in Bada Bazaar in Bihar’s Darbhanga district. During this time, criminals also fired. After committing the crime comfortably, the culprits ran away firing on the road. This incident of robbery took place at a distance of about two hundred meters from the house of BJP city MLA Sanjay Saravagi. It is estimated that criminals have robbed jewelery worth about 10 crores.

After getting the information of the incident, SSP Babu Ram and City SP Ashok Prasad reached the spot and investigated the matter. The SSP confirmed the robbery and said that it is being assessed. Criminals will soon be under police custody. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.

On the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Darbhanga Sanjay Saravagi said that the police live at Tower Chowk, 300 meters away, but it took half an hour to reach it. He said that the fear of the police has reduced among criminals. The police should catch criminals and give a big message.

It has been told that on Wednesday morning, Pawan Kumar Lath, on Alankar Jewelers, a unit of Dagaru Seth Jewelers, was preparing to open a shop like everyday. Meanwhile, around eight masked criminals came and took them under their control. Keeping all the people sitting in the shop at the tip of the platform, the vault was opened, then all the jewelery kept in it was included and exited. The cost of jewelery is being told to be ten crore rupees.