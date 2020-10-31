Big decision of Delhi government, passengers can travel on all the seats of buses from November 1

Delhi DTC Bus Latest Updates: Amid increase in Kovid-19 cases, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said on Saturday that passengers can travel on all seats of public transport buses from November 1 and alert passengers to wear face masks And maintain physical distance. Also Read – Disney World had decided to lay off 28 thousand personnel, now the sword hangs at 11 thousand

However, Gehlot said that no passenger will be allowed to travel standing in the bus. In May, in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic, the Delhi government had in May fixed the maximum number of passengers in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses at 20. Also Read – How To Stay Safe In Gathering: If you are going to Corona in a marriage or function, keep these special things in mind

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), recently approved the Delhi government’s proposal to run public transport buses at full capacity. In a tweet, Gehlot said that bus passengers have to wear face masks. He appealed to the people to maintain proper physical distance in view of the Kovid-19 threat. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infectious figures cross 81 lakh, more than 48 thousand cases in last 24 hours

Gehlot tweeted, “From tomorrow passengers can travel by sitting on all the seats of buses. However, no passenger will be allowed to travel standing up. Wearing masks is mandatory and I appeal to all passengers to maintain social distance to prevent the spread of corona virus. “Significantly, with various economic activities and opening of government and private establishments in the city, passengers in buses Due to the limited number of people, people are often forced to wait in long queues at crowded bus stands.

DTC and cluster buses have 40 seats for passengers. The DTC operates about 3,800 buses and operates more than 2,600 buses under the cluster scheme of Delhi Integrated Multi Model Transit System. The DDMA chairman has also approved the proposal of the Transport Department to restart the inter-state bus service.

Inter-state bus services were shut down after the lockdown was implemented in March, since then the inter-state bus terminals of Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmiri Gate have been closed. Officials said that the Transport Department is preparing a standard operating procedure for starting inter-state bus services. It is expected to start next week.

(input language)