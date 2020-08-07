Big decision of Delhi government to increase revenue, now liquor shops will open by ten o’clock at night

new Delhi: Delhi government has taken a big decision. The government has now allowed liquor traders to open shops for an hour longer. Now liquor shops will be open in Delhi till 10 pm. Earlier, the government had allowed shops to open from 10 am to 9 pm. Also Read – UP Lockdown Rules News: Yogi government’s decision, liquor shops will open in lockdown all places except container zone

According to the order issued by the Excise Department on Thursday, now liquor shops will open in the national capital from 10 am to 10 pm.

The order said, "Following the guidelines issued by the Chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the Government of Delhi from July 31, 2020, L-6, L-7, L-8, L-9 and L- 10 liquor shops are now allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 9 to 10 in the morning. This situation will continue till further orders with immediate effect. "

There are 863 liquor shops in Delhi, of which 475 are operated by Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Store. At the same time, 389 shops are private.