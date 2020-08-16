Big decision of Jammu and Kashmir administration, 4G mobile internet services restored in two districts

New Delhi: Taking a major decision on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered to restore 4G mobile Internet services in two districts. An official said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has restored 4G mobile Internet services in Ganderbal district of Kashmir and Udhampur in Jammu region. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir will soon get chief minister, government in preparation for holding elections; PM said- process of delimitation is going on

The Jammu and Kashmir administration in its order said, “High speed mobile data services in Ganderbal and Udhampur will be restored from 9 am to 8 September tonight on trial basis only for postpaid services.” However, in other districts, internet speed will be limited to 2G only. ” Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Who is the CRPF officer who won the seventh gallantry medal in four years, doing duty in Naresh, Kashmir

Explain that earlier, the Central Government had told the Supreme Court that a special committee looking into the issue of restoring internet service in Jammu and Kashmir, in each district of Jammu and Kashmir division after August 15, 4G on the basis of trial Have decided to restore services. There is only 2G service available. Also Read – Terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir a day before Independence Day, two policemen martyred

It is worth mentioning that since the Central Government’s decision of August 5 last year to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two Union Territories – Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh – this Union Territory has high potential. 4G internet service is down. However, now the administration has ordered to restore 4G mobile Internet services in these two districts.