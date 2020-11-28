Big decision of the government of this state, now government employees will work only 5 days

Five Days Working in Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced to allow all government employees to work only five days a week by 31 December to prevent the spread of Corona Virus. . On the sixth day of the week, employees will work from home. Also Read – Corona Vaccine: The bizarre statement of the President of this country, my dog ​​just needs the Corona vaccine

The CM of Himachal Pradesh said that curfew would be imposed in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra districts from 9 am to 6 am daily. Earlier it was implemented from 8 to 6 pm.

In a review meeting of Corona Virus in Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that due to some people, especially those who attended social ceremonies like marriages, the cases of Corona Virus in Himachal Pradesh have increased rapidly. He said that the state government has now limited the number of people involved in all social functions to 50. All political functions will be conducted virtually.