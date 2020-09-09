new Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has taken a big decision regarding Provident Fund (PF). The rate of interest received on your PF has been fixed. 6 crore people will get the benefit. The interest rate has been determined for the financial year 2019-20. 8.5 percent interest has been fixed by EPFO, but currently only 8. 15 percent interest will be given. While 0.35 percent interest will be given in December. Also Read – Big news for EPFO ​​account holders, 8.5% interest will come in the account soon, know when

This means that the interest money will come in two installments. The first installment will come in October, while the second installment will be available in December. The important thing is also that this is the first time in the last year, when the EPFO ​​will be paid at such a low interest rate.

There was a delay in fixing interest on Employees Provident Fund (EPF) this year. Let us know that the Central Board of Trustees of EPFO, in a meeting held in March, recommended raising the interest rate on EPF to 8. 50% for 2019-20. The interest rate fixed this time is 0.15 per cent lower than the previous finance.