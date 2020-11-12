Big decision on PF contribution, Government of India will spend for next 2 years, they will get benefits

new Delhi: The country is suffering from economic slowdown due to Corona epidemic. In such a situation, the Indian government is now in the mood to give a boost to the economy. Under this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman organized a press conference on Thursday. During this, the Finance Minister announced 12 measures under Self-reliant India 3.0 under Rs 2,65,080 crore. During this time, the Finance Minister gave important information about EPFO. Also Read – Big relief to MSME’s, government extends deadline for ECLG scheme

He said that the Government of India has taken an important decision under self-sufficient India employment. Those who have not been linked with EPFO, the government will work to connect them with EPFO ​​and its benefit will also be given to those who are associated with EPFO ​​and their salary is less than 15 thousand. Let us know that those who were not employed during August to September, but later their PF account was created, they are also going to get the benefit of this scheme. This scheme will remain in force till 30 June 2021.

Under this, the government of India will give the entire 24 per cent of the PF as subsidy to newly recruited employees in companies in which institutes up to 1000 employees are employed. This rule will be implemented from 1 October 2020. Explain that 95 percent of the institute will benefit from this decision of the Government of India and crores of employees will be able to take advantage of it.