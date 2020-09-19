Big decisions of Bihar cabinet – jobs come out, double decker flyover too soon

Bihar Cabinet decision: The Bihar cabinet on Friday approved the creation of 1429 new posts in various departments including health as well as sanctioned Rs 422 crore for double-decker flyover for NIT from Kargil Chowk in Patna. This has cleared the way for the second double decker fly over in Bihar. The first double decker flyover in Bihar is being built in Chhapra. Also Read – Mahasetu will connect Kosi-Mithilanchal’s hearts, 86-year long wait ends today

Under the seven decisions in the state, 812 posts of various levels have been approved for 16 BSC opening colleges in Nalanda Medical College-Patna and 16 to be opened in various operating and newly approved medical colleges in the state. Also Read – Before the Bihar elections, a strange decree of the Police Headquarters continues, a political uproar

Similarly, sanction for creation of 178 posts i.e. a total of 178 posts for the start of two unit postgraduate course in each department with 100 BDS enrollment capacity in Government Dental College and Hospital Paithana, Rahui, Nalanda and 144 for attached 100 bed hospital. Has been given. Also Read – Farmers Bill: PM Modi’s sarcasm on opposition- Farmer is watching everything, who are these middlemen …

In Patna Dental College and Hospital, Bankipur Patna, with the increase of BDS enrollment capacity from 40 to 100, an additional 86 posts for academic and non-academic work have been approved for starting two unit postgraduate courses in each department.

Under seven decisions, creation of 95 posts of various levels was approved for pharmacy colleges to be opened in five districts of Nalanda, Siwan, Banka, Samastipur and Rohtas.

422 crore has been approved for the second double-decker flyover of Bihar and Patna.

One post each of the three directors and coordinators has been created for the establishment of the Center of Philosophy, Center for Astronomy and Center for Stem Cell Technology on the Aryabhata Gyan University campus.

After 27 May 2011, the revised basic salary of teachers appointed and working in the non-government recognized minority secondary schools of the state has been increased by 15 percent.

Similarly, in Madrasas, the basic salary of teachers appointed and working in Sanskrit schools has also been increased by 15 percent.

The benefit of increment will be given from April 1, 2021.

With effect from October 1, 2020, teachers will be given the benefit of EPF scheme

The services of retired teachers will be taken on contract for the ninth grade studies started in the new gram panchayats.

Nirmala Bharti of Bihar Education Service was dismissed from service.

374 crores sanctioned to Patna River Front.

There will be strict rules regarding school vehicles.

The Cabinet has approved the amendment in the rules of Bihar Motor Vehicles Rules 1992.

Strict action will be taken on other matters including not taking more children than seats in vehicles.