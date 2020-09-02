Big disclosure in Kanpur shootout: Police told Khushi to be an adult, she turned out to be a minor

Uttar Pradesh: Eight policemen, including CO, were killed by gangster Vikas Dubey in Bikaru village of Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, after which police had arrested Vikas Dubey’s special partner Amar Dubey and arrested his newly married wife and sent them to jail. Was His wife’s name is Khushi, who has been declared a minor by the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday. Also Read – After birth, poor parents can see only the face of the son, the doctor made a deal because of this

This decision of the court has given a big blow to the Kanpur police. Please tell that three days before Vikas Dubey's encounter, Vikas and Khushi were married with great pomp, in which the video of Khushi's dance also went viral.

Advocate Shivakant Dixit on August 12 gave evidence in connection with Khushi's minor in the application of Special Judge Dassu affected area (Kanpur Dehat Anti Robbery Court), regarding the age of happiness in Vikas encounter case. On the basis of these evidences, the court transferred the case to the Juvenile Justice Board for determination of Khushi's age.

During the hearing of the matter on Wednesday, the advocate told the board that Khushi had passed the class 5 and 8 examination from Maa Saraswati Vidyalaya in Shastri Nagar and Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Inter College in Panki. She was born on 21 August 2003, based on Khushi’s certificates.

Along with this, Khushi’s high school certificate and other educational certificates were also presented in the court. On the basis of this, the Board considered Khushi as a minor and while giving the verdict, said that Khushi’s age is about 16 years and 10 months based on the evidence presented. This decision of the court can increase the trouble of Kanpur Police.