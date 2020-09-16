Big disclosure: RJD is the most tainted leader, the lowest of this party, know their horoscope

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: A big disclosure has been made before the assembly elections in Bihar. A report by the Association of Democratic Reforms Association of Democratic Reforms, revealed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has the maximum number of tainted leaders after Congress, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the least number of tainted leaders. Also Read – BJP MP Ravi Kishan tweeted in the midst of the ‘struggle’ on drugs in Bollywood, ‘Time rajte jo na jage tum toh …’

The report of the Association of Democratic Reforms showed that 41 percent of RJD leaders have criminal charges, while Congress has 40 percent of such leaders, while 37 and 35 percent of the leaders in the Janata Dal United (JDU) and BJP have been charged with criminal charges respectively.

The report's findings are based on affidavits filed by candidates during the 2015 assembly elections.

The report said that 11 MLAs have been charged with murder, while 30 have been charged with attempt to murder. At the same time, five leaders are booked under related sections of cruelty against women and one MLA is facing rape charges.

According to the report, 67 percent of the 240 MLAs are crorepatis, of which JDU MLA from Khagaria, Poonam Devi is the richest MLA from Bihar Legislative Assembly with a net worth of Rs 41 crore, while Congress MLA Ajit Sharma from Bhagalpur has Rs 40 crore and JDU MLA from Raniganj Achimatidev has assets worth Rs 9.6 lakh.

The report also stated that 134 out of 240 MLAs are above graduation, while 96 graduates and nine MLAs are just literate in taking education.