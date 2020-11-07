Big Diwali Gift: Government of this state will distribute 210.48 crore rupees to 2.91 lakh employees in bonus

Big Diwali Gift:Under the Seventh Pay Commission, many state governments have announced bonuses for their employees before Diwali. In this episode, the Government of Tamil Nadu has also said that the employees working in their corporations should be given bonus and salary. The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu has announced a bonus for about 2.91 lakh personnel in the Corona era amid concern of employees, which will put an additional burden of Rs 210.48 crore on the state exchequer. This bonus will also be given to employees of PSU companies which are running in losses. Also Read – Mamata Banerjee’s big charge, ‘Central government is threatening to control IPS officers of Bengal’

Know how much salary and bonus you will get

The state government has said in a statement that 8.33 per cent bonus and additional 1.67 per cent will be paid to the workers and employees working in all the profit / loss public sector undertakings of Group 'C' and 'D' category. Permanent workers will receive a bonus and additional grant of Rs 8,400.

PSU employees will get big relief

Since March, the lockdown caused by the global pandemic Corona virus has severely affected hundreds of state-owned factories as well as the state Department of Transportation. This decision of the government will bring some relief to these PSU employees and provide them an opportunity to celebrate the festival in a dignified way with their family.

Center gave bonus to 30 lakh employees

The central government had announced a bonus of Rs 3737 crore to its 30 lakh 70 thousand non-gazetted central employees to give a boost to the market in the festive season, making railways, post offices, defense products, Employees Provident Fund Organization and Employees State Insurance Corporation 16.97 lakh employees of Adi will get its benefit. An expenditure of Rs 2791 crore will be incurred on this.

Apart from this, non-productivity bonus will be given to 13.70 lakh central government employees and an expenditure of Rs 946 crore will be incurred on it. He said that this money will go to the middle class and there will be an increase in demand in the market.