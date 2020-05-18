Big Flower Fight evaluation: Netflix’s new show is full of whimsy, magic and it might just steal GBBO’s trophy

The Big Flower Fight‘s pitch might have sounded a bit odd – Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou internet hosting a show the place pairs of floral lovers put collectively creations for an opportunity to show their artwork at Kew Gardens.

However Netflix went for it anyway and The Big Flower Fight does just what it says on the tin – however it additionally does an terrible lot extra.

The premise is easy: pairs of contestants staff as much as produce a floral spectacle. However it’s a lot greater than a easy vase association even I might possibly wrangle with – these guys are producing 6ft wasps, beetles and butterflies… and that’s just episode one.

Every week, a staff of consultants will decide who has produced essentially the most inventive sculptures and the one who hasn’t is despatched house.

Once I first approached the new Netflix show, I’ll admit, I had my reservations. Positive, all of us love skill-based competitions like Nice British Bake Off and half of their attraction is their simplicity, however would gardening actually have the ability to seize my creativeness in the identical approach?

How improper I used to be.

From the off, the ambiance feels extremely whimsical, with smoke filling the deliciously magical greenhouse which is crammed with just about each flower and plant you possibly can dream of. Gone are the tiny workbenches of GBBO historical past, changed by expansive work stations with wire, steel and welding – this is the actual McCoy.

And with the contestants in pairs, there’s a complete new stage of competitiveness that you simply just don’t get within the Bake Off tent. There’s no probability of serving to one another out on this one – they stated it was a flower struggle, and they certain meant it. However the rivalry by no means will get to be an excessive amount of, and it’s at all times performed with a cheeky smile. It’s solely gardening in any case.

Reeves, Demetriou, and decide Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht reveal the week’s process earlier than setting the designers off on their merry approach. As soon as the body work for his or her creation is full, the Flower Store opens and a free-for-all takes place whereas the contestants battle it out for the complete inventory of Wisteria.

Not often does it seem to be any of them have their creation in hand, however in some way, by the miracle of tv, their designs explode in vivid color and texture after 45 minutes.

Like an actual artwork gallery, the top merchandise are displayed in an excellent method. The lights within the greenhouse are dimmed and the creations take centre stage, in a room crammed with atmosphere, smoke and dramatic digicam work. It actually is superior, within the truest sense of the style.

I used to be genuinely stunned with how a lot I beloved The Big Flower Fight. It’s greater than just a ability show – you possibly can actually lose your self on this beautiful world whereas studying a pair of hints and tips on how you can hold these pesky houseplants you swore you’d take care of alive.

It’s definitely a feat, and it’s helped alongside little question by hosts Reeves and Demetriou, who supply little or no in the way in which of steering, however a lot in the way in which of comedy and assist. Their whimsical humour makes for the proper accompaniment to the surreal world of excessive floristry.

In a world crammed with GBBO spin-offs, you’d be mistaken for pondering The Big Flower Fight is “just one other one of these”. It’s not – and it might just steal Bake Off’s crown (or ornamental cake stand) in the event that they don’t watch their again. This demonstrates precisely how a contest show may be expansive, bold whereas nonetheless maintaining its cheeky coronary heart and lovable characters on the centre.

The Big Flower Fight is obtainable to stream on Netflix now. In the event you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV Information.