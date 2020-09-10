Big gift of Indian Railway, ‘Kisan Rail’ started for Delhi from this state of South India, know everything from booking to timing

Indian Railway Kisan Rail: Indian Railways have given a big gift to the farmers who are facing problems in the Corona period. Indian Railways has started the second farmer railway service from South India to Delhi. Indian Railways has taken this decision with the intention of increasing the income of farmers. This second special Kisan Rail (Kisan Rail) of India will be run from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Pradesh) to Adarsh ​​Nagar in Delhi. Also Read – Railways: Ticket booking for 80 special trains started today, know what are the new rules …

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) inaugurated the train on Wednesday morning. Due to Corona, the train was flagged off through video conferencing. The purpose of running this train of the Center has been doubled in the income of farmers by 2022.

According to the government, running this train will supply tomatoes, pomegranates and vegetables in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in the areas of Delhi-NCR. In such a situation, while the farmers will get better prices of these vegetables, the people of Delhi will also be able to get vegetable vegetable easily. Explain that the country's first farmer train has been started from Devlali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar from 7 August 2020.

Let us tell you that this is the second Kisan Rail service in the country whereas for the first time Kisan Rail Service has been started by the Indian Railways for South India. In the Corona call, the Indian Railways has demonstrated its strength and capability. While people were sitting in the house for fear of corona, railway employees were constantly engaged in serving the country.

Whether the migrant laborers had to reach their home or to take the goods from one place to another in this time of crisis, even in the odd conditions of Corona, Indian Railways changed its coach as a Kovid ward. Indian Railways has always been taking such steps to make the lives of common people easier.