Big gift to Agra: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the metro rail project today, know the specialty, where will the first station be built

Agra Metro Project: The city of Taj is going to get a big gift to Agra. It will start from today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) will lay the foundation stone of the Metro Rail Project today. PM will lay the foundation of this big project in Agra in a virtual way. 6 million tourists visit Agra every year. Also, this will be a big facility for Agra’s population of more than 25 lakhs. Also Read – PM Modi and Amit Shah remember Mahaparinirvana Day of Constitution maker Baba Saheb today

To start the work of the Metro Rail Project (Agra Metro Rail Pariyojna), PM Narendra Modi will press the switch of the remote in a virtual way. During this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present. Agra Metro will be constructed at a cost of Rs 8379.62 crore. Also Read – BJP’s great performance in Hyderabad, Yogi Adityanath said, Bhagyanagar’s fortune is starting …

Agra Metro Line will be 30 km long

The metro rail line to be built in Agra will be 30 km long. The first station of the Metro train will be built at the East Gate of the First Station of Agra Metro on Taj Mahal East Gate. The target is to complete the work by 2022. In the first phase of two years, Taj East Gate Corridor will be constructed from Sikandra. That means in two years the metro will start running, there is every possibility of it. Also Read – Metro in Agra: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Agra Metro on December 7, CM Yogi will also be present

These will be metro stations in Agra, 6 km will be the first phase (Agra Metro Stations)

A total of 6 metro stations will be built on the rail line to be built in the first phase of Agra Metro. Under this, a 6 km long railway line will be built from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid. The first Taj East Gate, Basai, Fatehabad Road metro station will be elevated. While the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Jama Masjid metro stations will be underground.

The second phase will be so long, 14 stations will be in 15 km (Second Phase of Agra Metro)

At the same time, speaking of the second phase, it will start from Agra Cantt and it will be established till Kalindi Vihar. Its length will be 15.4 km. There will be 14 metro stations between it. Agra Cantt, Sadar Bazar, Collectorate, Subhash Park, Agra College, Hariparvat Square, Sanjay Place, MG Road, Sultanganj Crossing, Kamla Nagar, Rambagh, Foundry Nagar, Agra Mandi and Kalindi Vihar will be Metro stations. 14 halts i.e. 14 metro stations will be between a distance of 15. 4 kilometers.