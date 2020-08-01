Big gift to sisters of Yogi Sarkar, Rakhi and sweet shops will be open tomorrow in the state with free bus travel

Noida: On the day of Raksha Bandhan in Gautam Budh Nagar district, women of all categories of State Road Transport Corporation will get free travel facilities. Deputy Director (Information) Dinesh Gupta informed that free travel facility has been provided to women passengers in all categories of buses of the corporation for 24 hours from Saturday midnight to 12 noon Sunday midnight. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 Update: Corona snatched 47 more in Uttar Pradesh, death toll reached 1677, know the condition of every district

He told that according to the order of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, women will be given free travel facility on the day of Rakshabandhan in buses of Uttar Pradesh Roadways. Information director told that Rakhi and sweets shops will be open on Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh government has taken this decision in view of Rakshabandhan festival. Also Read – Lockdown Extends: Extended lockdown period in Odisha, everything will remain closed on Saturday-Sunday

He informed that at present, weekly detention of markets has been scheduled for every Saturday and Sunday for special sanitation and sanitization campaign conducted in the state with a view to prevent Kovid-19 infection. Also Read – Lockdown in UP: Section 144 applied along with lockdown in UP, all programs up to 31 August canceled