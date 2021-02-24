Big Hero 6 characters won’t appear in Marvel movies

While recent information sparked the idea that Hiro, Baymax, and other characters from Big Hero 6 could arrive in real image to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems that it was not true … at least for now.

An internal source at Walt Disney Animation Studios has confirmed to Variety that the recent information published by TheDisInsider.com about the characters of Big Hero 6 in Marvel, is not real at the moment.

However, that doesn’t mean that movie heroes inspired by a Marvel comic will never join the ranks. Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and the rest of the heroes.

The Big Hero 6 comic series, published by Marvel Comics and created by Man of Action, made its debut in September 1998. Unlike the film, set in San Fransokyo, the comics are set in Japan. Baymax was a bodyguard capable of turning into a green dragon.

Disney’s animated film Big Hero 6 hit theaters in 2014, and has since returned to comics; It has also appeared in Kingdom Hearts 3, I have had television spin-offs and much more.

As Variety points out, Guardians of the Galaxy was a Marvel comic that made it to the MCU, so there’s no reason Big Hero 6 couldn’t.