Big Hit And Superb Announce Launch Of New Mobile Game Rhythm Hive

Big Hit’s music can be obtainable in a brand new rhythm recreation!

Music recreation firm Superb, which Big Hit Leisure acquired final 12 months, has introduced the upcoming launch of Rhythm Hive.

The brand new cell rhythm recreation will function songs of artists from Big Hit Labels, with confirmed songs together with BTS’s “Dynamite” and “ON” in addition to TXT’s “Can’t You See Me?” and “Run Away.”

Rhythm Hive is scheduled to launch in early 2021, and extra data can be launched through the sport’s social media channels.

What tune are you hoping to play on Rhythm Hive?

