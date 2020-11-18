Big Hit Entertainment Announces Acquisition Of Zico’s KOZ Entertainment

On November 18, Big Hit Entertainment formally introduced that they acquired Zico’s company KOZ Entertainment!

KOZ Entertainment is an company that was based by Zico in November 2018 and homes Zico himself and Dvwn.

CEO Yoo Seung Hyun of KOZ Entertainment shared, “The philosophy of KOZ, which attaches nice significance to the worth of artists and content material and seeks innovation within the music trade, is just like that of Big Hit, which is innovating the enterprise mannequin of the music trade. By collaborating with Big Hit, we will make an effort to find expert artists and formally push forward with enterprise within the world market.”

Big Hit Entertainment’s chairman Bang Si Hyuk said, “I’m comfortable to be joined by Zico, one of the best producer and artist of Korea. I’m anticipating KOZ’s artists to actively promote within the world market by means of Big Hit’s world community and music manufacturing system. I’m trying ahead to the synergy Big Hit and KOZ will create collectively.”

Big Hit Entertainment established BELIFT LAB with CJ ENM and purchased Supply Music final 12 months. This 12 months, Big Hit acquired Pledis Entertainment and now KOZ Entertainment as properly.

