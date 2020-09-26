Big Hit Entertainment Announces BTS’s Upcoming Concert Will Now Be Held Completely Online

Big Hit Entertainment has introduced adjustments to BTS’s upcoming live performance.

Beforehand, the company shared that BTS will likely be holding a live performance each on-line and offline with a restricted variety of offline seats obtainable for buy.

Nevertheless, on September 25, Big Hit Entertainment said the live performance will likely be fully held on-line as a result of ongoing unfold of the virus.

Right here is the official assertion:

Whats up. That is Big Hit Entertainment. We want to present info relating to the “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E” offline (in-person) live performance. Now we have been planning the in-person part of our live performance with a purpose to attempt to create a chance for our artists and followers to fulfill, regardless of the challenges created by COVID-19 and restricted by the variety of visitors we are able to accommodate as a result of present state of affairs. Now we have been making ready an offline occasion that totally complies with tips supplied by public well being authorities to make sure the most secure surroundings for our artists and followers. Nevertheless, with tightened social distancing rules, restrictions proceed to be positioned on public gatherings and occasions. Underneath these circumstances and the shortage of particular tips that apply to those occasions, it stays extraordinarily troublesome to carry an in-person efficiency presently. For these causes, “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E” will likely be held on-line with out an offline (in-person) part. We want to apologize to all followers who’ve been trying ahead to an in-person live performance. We beg on your beneficiant understanding. Please proceed to point out your curiosity for the upcoming online-streaming live performance “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E.” Thanks.

The live performance will happen on October 10 and 11.

