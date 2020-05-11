Big Hit Entertainment Announces Changes In Executive Management

Big Hit Entertainment has revealed modifications within the firm’s prime administration crew.

At a shareholders’ common assembly on April 20, Bang Si Hyuk was elected because the chairman of the board of administrators and consultant director (CEO). Chairman Bang Si Hyuk will make choices for the corporate’s companies whereas additionally sustaining his function as a producer by producing music and main the artistic departments of the Big Hit Labels.

Lenzo Yoon (Yoon Seok Joon), the previous head of the enterprise sector at Big Hit Entertainment, was appointed the International CEO (CEO of “world” and “enterprise” sectors). He’ll carry progress to the corporate by increasing its companies, together with live shows, mental property, and platform enterprise, to the worldwide market. As a part of these efforts, Big Hit Entertainment not too long ago established a department in the US. International CEO Lenzo Yoon goals to pursue an energetic localization technique by partnerships with the very best corporations in the US.

Newly becoming a member of Big Hit Entertainment, Park Ji Received was appointed the HQ CEO (CEO of “HQ” and “administration” sectors). Utilizing his expertise as the previous CEO of Nexon Korea and International CEO of Nexon Japan, HQ CEO Park Ji Received shall be answerable for the corporate’s systematic and sustainable administration.

Big Hit Entertainment shared, “By this restructuring of the chief crew, we’ve got accomplished the preparatory steps for what we’ve got pursued all alongside, ‘innovation of the leisure trade.’ Underneath the brand new management and an environment friendly and secure administration construction, Big Hit Entertainment will apply our system for achievement to the worldwide market to carry innovation and progress to the leisure trade.”

Supply (1)