Big Hit Entertainment Apologizes for Suga’s Sample of Cult Leader – Variety

Big Hit Entertainment has apologized for BTS star Suga’s sampling of a speech by notorious cult chief Jim Jones.

The tune “What Do You Suppose?,” from Suga’s solo album “D-2,” contained a vocal pattern from a 1977 speech given by the cult chief. Jones was accountable for the mass murder-suicide of a whole bunch of his followers on the Jonestown jungle commune in Guyana in 1978.

Because it was launched on Might 22, “D-2” — launched beneath Suga’s Agust D nom de plume — has topped the Apple iTunes album charts in 80 nations and areas. The album debuted at No. 10 this week on the Rolling Stone album chart.

In an announcement, Big Hit Entertainment mentioned the vocal pattern was chosen by the producer who labored on the tune “with out figuring out who the speaker was.”

Big Hit Entertainment added: “We now have our varied processes for reviewing our content material which might be focused to our world viewers, to attempt to keep away from social, cultural and historic points, however we even have our limitations in understanding and responding to each state of affairs.

“On this case, we weren’t conscious of it upfront, and we lacked the understanding of the historic and social conditions referring to the pattern. We apologize to those that have been harm or felt uncomfortable by this.”

Big Hit has since deleted the pattern, and has re-issued a revised model of the monitor.

“Suga himself is embarrassed and feels deeply accountable for an issue that he didn’t notice,” added Big Hit. “Sooner or later, we are going to study from this case, and take a more in-depth have a look at all the manufacturing course of.”