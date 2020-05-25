Big Hit Entertainment Becomes Largest Shareholder Of Pledis Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment has acquired Pledis Entertainment.

On Could 25, Big Hit formally introduced that the corporate is now the most important shareholder of Pledis Entertainment.

Pledis Entertainment can be a label of Big Hit Entertainment however will nonetheless be operated independently. Pledis producer Han Sung Soo will add to the highly effective lineup of Big Hit’s inventive leaders, which was beforehand strengthened with the addition of CBO Min Hee Jin final 12 months. Pledis artists will obtain skilled and systematic assist from Big Hit together with additional assets and connections on a world scale.

Han Sung Soo commented, “I’m glad to hitch Big Hit, which is main the Korean leisure business. This can present a chance for the Pledis artists and concerned people to all take a step ahead. I’m wanting ahead to the long run that can be created with the mixture of Pledis’s inventive and Big Hit’s strengths. We’ll give again with higher content material for followers and larger success of our artists.

Big Hit CEO Bang Si Hyuk remarked, “Greater than something, I’m glad that we will collaborate with CEO Han Sung Soo and Pledis’s inventive group. Big Hit and Pledis will develop along with mutual understanding by way of music and create synergy sooner or later.”

Pledis Entertainment is at present residence to artists together with NU’EST, SEVENTEEN, Nana, Bumzu, Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon.

Supply (1)