Big Hit Entertainment Closes Retail Subscriptions For IPO With 2nd Highest Deposits Recorded In Korea

Big Hit Entertainment has closed retail investor subscriptions for its preliminary public providing (IPO). Functions have been taken from October 5 to October 6.

The overall of subscription deposits gathered by Big Hit Entertainment’s 4 underwriters amounted to 58.4 trillion received (roughly $50.3 billion), and the typical competitors ratio was 606.97 to 1.

Big Hit Entertainment’s subscription deposits totaled to a quantity near that of Kakao Video games Company, which holds the best document with 58.5 trillion received (roughly $50.4 billion). It additionally tremendously exceeded that of SK Biopharmaceuticals, which recorded a complete of 31 trillion received (roughly $26.7 billion).

Of the 4 securities firms that took subscriptions for Big Hit Entertainment, NH Funding & Securities, which was assigned 648,182 shares, recorded a contest ratio of 564.69 to 1. Korea Funding & Securities and Mirae Asset Daewoo have been assigned 555,584 shares and 185,195 shares every and reached a contest ratio of 663.48 to 1 and 589.74 to 1, respectively. Kiwoom Securities, which was assigned the smallest variety of shares, 37,039, recorded a contest ratio of 585.23 to 1.

On account of their excessive public providing value (135,000 received [approximately $116]), Big Hit Entertainment’s common competitors ratio was a lot smaller than that of Kakao Video games Company, which was 1,524.85 to 1.

Big Hit Entertainment gathered 8.6 trillion received (roughly $6.9 billion) in deposits on the primary day, which means it was on the second day that many of the deposits got here flooding in.

Big Hit Entertainment will checklist on the Korea Composite Inventory Value Index (KOSPI) on October 15. That is the index of all widespread shares traded on the Inventory Market Division of the Korea Change and the equal of the S&P 500 of america.

