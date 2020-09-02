Big Hit Entertainment Files To Go Public On Stock Market

Big Hit Entertainment’s preliminary public providing (IPO) is formally kicking off.

Big Hit Entertainment revealed that their registration assertion was filed with the Monetary Companies Fee on September 2. Big Hit might be itemizing on the Korea Composite Stock Worth Index (KOSPI), the index of all widespread shares traded on the Stock Market Division of the Korea Alternate and the equal of the S&P 500 of the USA.

The corporate is providing 7.13 million shares at a value vary of 105,000 gained (roughly $88) via 135,000 gained (roughly $114). This calculates to an estimated sum between 748.7 billion gained (roughly $630.7 million) and 962.6 billion gained (roughly $811 million). Their estimated market capitalization quantities to a quantity between 3.55 trillion gained (roughly $2.99 billion) and 4.57 trillion gained (roughly $3.85 billion).

Big Hit Entertainment will undertake the ebook constructing course of on September 24 and 25 with institutional buyers from throughout the nation and overseas. On October 5 and 6, they’ll take common subscriptions and are prone to wrap up the IPO course of that month. Big Hit Entertainment’s lead underwriters are NH Funding and Securities, Korea Funding and Securities, and JP Morgan, and Mirae Asset Daewoo is a joint advisor.

Supply (1)