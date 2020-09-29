Big Hit Entertainment Finalizes Public Offering Price For Stock Market

On September 28, Big Hit Entertainment revealed that the general public providing worth (POP) for his or her shares was finalized to be at 135,000 received (roughly $115).

Earlier this month, Big Hit Entertainment filed to go public on the inventory market. The choice of the POP was made primarily based on the outcomes of the guide constructing course of, which came about on September 24 and 25 with home and international institutional buyers. As it’s the uppermost worth from the value vary of 105,000 received (roughly $89) via 135,000 received that was prompt by Big Hit, the whole quantity is 962.6 billion received (roughly $820 million).

Within the guide constructing course of that came about with the 4.278 million shares, which is 60 p.c of the whole public providing, 1,420 organizations participated, recording a contest ratio of 1,117.25 to 1.

Big Hit Entertainment will take subscriptions from basic buyers on October 5 and 6. Common buyers will be capable to request subscriptions from the lead underwriters NH Funding and Securities and Korea Funding and Securities, in addition to the joint advisor Mirae Asset Daewoo and its subsidiary Kiwoom Securities.

Big Hit Entertainment’s consultant group BTS will likely be releasing a brand new album on November 20, and Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM’s three way partnership BELIF+ will likely be debuting the brand new boy group ENHYPEN this 12 months.

