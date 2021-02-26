Big Hit Entertainment Invests In AI Audio Company Supertone

Big Hit Entertainment is taking steps to reinforce followers’ digital expertise!

On February 25, Supertone CEO Lee Kyo Gu introduced that Big Hit Entertainment had invested 4 billion received (roughly $3.6 million) into the corporate. Supertone is a man-made intelligence (AI) audio firm that gives world-renowned voice synthesis and real-time voice enhancement expertise.

In explicit, Supertone obtained reward for having the ability to contact the hearts of many with its revolutionary expertise in applications equivalent to “AI Music Challenge – As soon as Once more” (literal title) carried out with CJ ENM and “AI vs. Human” (literal title) carried out with SBS.

Alongside these strains, it was mentioned that the applications set forth instance of considering a future accompanied by AI.

With the importance of on-line media content material extra prevalent than ever as a consequence of COVID-19, Supertone is ready to make the most of the funding to enhance upon associated applied sciences and be part of within the effort to create content material that delivers pleasure to extra individuals.

CEO of Big Hit Headquarters Park Ji Gained commented, “We look ahead to the synergy between Big Hit, which has robust mental property, and Supertone, which has the expertise. Via shut cooperation between the 2 firms, we’ll work arduous to create digital content material that may consolation and heat the hearts of followers.”

Lee Kyo Gu acknowledged, “We’re happy to accomplice with Big Hit Entertainment, a frontrunner within the international leisure market. We are going to speed up the globalization of Supertone’s AI expertise by means of the collaboration with Big Hit and go even additional to supply a bridge for Korean firms to keep up their higher hand within the international digital content material manufacturing market.”

