Big Hit Entertainment Launches New Character Brand TinyTAN Based On BTS

Big Hit Entertainment has launched TinyTAN, BTS-inspired animation characters!

The company beforehand launched BT21 characters with LINE and a doll assortment with Mattel, and now, the company has unveiled TinyTAN with upgraded appears to be like to synchronize with the actual BTS members.

Beneath the idea of BTS manifesting their second self into characters, TinyTAN has a worldview that crosses the actual world via the “Magic Door.” The model can be launched via quite a lot of content material, reflecting not solely the traits of the BTS members, but in addition the message of excellent affect, empathy, and therapeutic delivered by music and efficiency.

Not too long ago, BTS’s official YouTube channel and TinyTAN’s official twitter account shared a video of the seven characters dancing to BTS’s “MIC Drop.” It’s already receiving an ideal responses because it embodies not solely the distinctive group dance but in addition the distinctive facial expressions and gestures of every member.

Big Hit Entertainment plans to introduce TinyTAN in numerous varieties, together with figures, different gadgets, and media content material. The worldwide fan commerce platform Weverse Store will unveil TinyTAN-themed merchandise and launch a sequel containing new tales inside the yr. Along with being chosen as a mannequin for P&G Downey Cute, TinyTAN will collaborate with numerous manufacturers and licensing.

The company said, “Every of the BTS members have a definite character, and that allowed the creation of a extremely perfected character referred to as TinyTAN that doesn’t come second to any well-known character sequence. Just like the message of hope and luxury that BTS delivers, TinyTAN, the second self of BTS, will even go to followers in numerous varieties as a therapeutic content material to help everybody’s goals.”

Watch the video beneath!

BTS can be releasing their fourth movie “Break the Silence: The Film” in theaters subsequent month.

