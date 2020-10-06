Big Hit Entertainment Officially Opens IPO Subscriptions For Individuals

Big Hit Entertainment’s preliminary public providing (IPO) subscriptions started for retail traders, gathering over 8 trillion received (roughly $6.9 billion) in deposits on the first day.

The corporate opened subscriptions for retail traders on October 5, taking functions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. KST.

In response to NH Funding & Securities, one among Big Hit Entertainment’s lead underwriters, the entire competitors ratio calculated by the 4 securities firms that took subscriptions was recorded at 89.6 to 1. NH Funding & Securities recorded a contest ratio of 69.77 to 1, whereas Korea Funding & Securities recorded a contest ratio of 114.82 to 1. Mirae Asset Daewoo and its subsidiary Kiwoom Securities recorded competitors ratios of 87.99 to 1 and 66.2 to 1 respectively.

Between the 4 securities firms, the entire of subscription deposits amounted to over 8.6 trillion received (roughly $7.4 billion). Korea Funding & Securities recorded the best deposit quantity at 4.3 trillion received (roughly $3.7 billion). NH Funding & Securities adopted with a complete subscription deposit of three trillion received (roughly $2.6 billion). Mirae Asset Daewoo reported a complete deposit of 1.1 trillion received (roughly $948.3 million), and Kiwoom Securities reported a complete deposit of 165.6 billion received (roughly $142.9 million).

As Big Hit is taken into account one of many largest IPO offers within the nation this yr, its first-day success has been in comparison with the deposits garnered by fellow blockbusters SK Biopharmaceuticals and Kakao Video games Company. Big Hit Entertainment’s first-day deposits beat out that of SK Biopharmaceuticals, which recorded a complete of 5.9 trillion received (roughly $5.1 billion), however fell behind Kakao Video games Company, which recorded a complete of 16.4 trillion received (roughly $14.1 billion) in deposits on the primary day. This could possibly be because of the tendency of traders to scope out the competitors ratio on the primary day earlier than investing on the second day.

Nevertheless, Big Hit Entertainment is predicted to return near the file set by Kakao Video games Company, which made historical past when it recorded a complete subscription deposit of over 58 trillion received (roughly $50 billion).

By means of the e-book constructing course of, the public providing value was set at 135,000 received (roughly $116), and 1.4 million shares (20 % of the entire quantity) had been provided to retail traders.

Within the case that the deposit surpasses 100 trillion received (roughly $86.2 billion), the competitors ratio would skyrocket to 1,038 to 1. Which means that even when a person investor had been to take a position 100 million received (roughly $86,200), they’d solely obtain one share.

After taking subscriptions from retail traders for 2 days, Big Hit Entertainment will checklist on the Korea Composite Inventory Value Index (KOSPI) on October 15. That is the index of all frequent shares traded on the Inventory Market Division of the Korea Change and the equal of the S&P 500 of america.

Having obtained roughly 962.6 billion received (roughly $830 million) by means of the IPO, Big Hit Entertainment’s market capitalization stands at roughly 4.8 trillion received (roughly $4.1 billion).

