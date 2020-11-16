Big Hit Entertainment Reaches New Heights In 3rd Quarter Income For 2020

Big Hit Entertainment has introduced their elevated working revenue quantity!

That is the corporate’s first efficiency report since their debut on the Korea Composite Inventory Value Index (KOSPI) final October 15. Their working revenue for the third quarter of this yr was 40.1 billion received (roughly $36.2 million), a 73 % bounce from the identical interval final yr.

Contemplating the identical interval, income confirmed a rise of 54 % to 190 billion received (roughly $171.4 million). Web revenue elevated 92 % to 27.2 billion received (roughly $24.5 million).

In comparison with the second quarter of 2020, numbers within the third quarter elevated by 22 %, 38 %, and 51 % for income, working revenue, and internet revenue, respectively.

Till the third quarter of this yr, accrued working revenue was recorded to be 89.9 billion received (roughly $81 million), accrued income 484 billion received (roughly $436.3 million), and internet revenue 60.4 billion received (roughly $54.4 million). The speed of enhance from the identical interval final yr for these numbers are 20 %, 9 %, and 13 %, respectively.

Big Hit Entertainment said, “Album gross sales had been regular and official merchandise gross sales rose steadily. Third quarter numbers had been sturdy additionally due the acquisition of Pledis Entertainment.”

The corporate’s efficiency was measured in accordance with Korea’s Worldwide Monetary Reporting Requirements (Ok-IFRS). The numbers haven’t but been reviewed by exterior auditors and are topic to vary.

Supply (1)