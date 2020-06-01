Big Hit Entertainment Releases Statement About Suga’s Mixtape Sampling Controversy

On Could 31, Big Hit Entertainment issued an official assertion about the usage of a controversial pattern within the tune “What Do You Assume?” from BTS’ Suga (Agust D)’s mixtape “D-2.”

The pattern in query comes from a 1977 speech given by Jim Jones, an American cult chief who was liable for a mass murder-suicide on the distant commune often called “Jonestown.”

Good day, that is Big Hit Entertainment. That is our official assertion on the difficulty of BTS’ Suga’s mixtape.

The vocal pattern of the speech within the introduction of the tune “What Do You Assume?” on the mixtape was chosen with none particular intent by the producer who labored on the observe, who was unaware of the identification of the speaker and used the pattern for the general ambiance of the tune.

After the speech pattern was chosen, the corporate adopted our inner course of and carried out procedures for reviewing the appropriateness of the content material. Nonetheless, in each the choice and evaluate processes, we dedicated an error in not recognizing the inappropriateness of the content material and together with the pattern within the tune.

Big Hit Entertainment has processes for reviewing its various content material focused towards a worldwide viewers for potential social, cultural, and historic points. Nonetheless, we’re experiencing the truth that there are limits to understanding and appropriately responding to each state of affairs. On this case, we weren’t in a position to acknowledge the difficulty prematurely and displayed a lack of expertise in regards to the related historic and social points. We apologize to those that felt uncomfortable or damage due to this.

Big Hit Entertainment has eliminated the a part of the tune in query and re-released the brand new model.

The artist additionally feels embarrassed and deeply liable for an issue that has arisen in an space that he didn’t think about.

Big Hit Entertainment will use this incident as a lesson to conduct its manufacturing course of extra completely.