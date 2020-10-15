Big Hit Entertainment Shares Debut On Stock Market At Double Their IPO Price

Big Hit Entertainment has made a formidable inventory market debut!

On October 15 native time, Big Hit Entertainment was formally listed on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the index of all frequent shares traded on the Stock Market Division of the Korea Change and the equal of the USA’ S&P 500.

Because the opening bell rang at 9 a.m. KST, shares of Big Hit Entertainment inventory started buying and selling at 270,000 gained (roughly $235)—double the preliminary public providing (IPO) worth of 135,000 gained (roughly $118).

As of 9:45 a.m. KST, shares of Big Hit Entertainment had been buying and selling at a fair larger worth of 300,500 gained (roughly $262).

Big Hit Entertainment founder and CEO Bang Si Hyuk remarked, “Thanks to all the individuals who gave their unsparing help and assist to Big Hit and made it attainable for us to go public at this time. Thanks to all the followers who belief and love Big Hit’s artists and content material; to our artists, who make us proud; and to all the workers as effectively. It’s all of you who made at the present time attainable.”

“Big Hit, which celebrated its fifteenth anniversary this yr, started as a small leisure firm that aimed to supply consolation and contact folks’s hearts via music and its artists, however it’s now a world enterprise,” continued Bang Si Hyuk. “As Big Hit is now a publicly traded firm, we are going to take deep duty for every shareholder and, from all kinds of angles, do our utmost to extend shareholder worth. We are going to work exhausting to create an organization that receives love worldwide.”

Supply (1)