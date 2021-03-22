Big Hit Entertainment Unveils New HYBE Headquarters

Big Hit Entertainment might be beginning a brand new path with HYBE!

Beforehand, Big Hit Entertainment held a New Model Presentation through the Big Hit Labels YouTube channel. By means of the presentation, the corporate introduced their new title HYBE, which symbolizes “connection, growth, and relationships.”

On March 22, Big Hit Entertainment might be shifting into HYBE’s model new headquarters that’s positioned in Yongsan, Seoul. It’s a 19-story constructing with seven extra flooring underground, and it covers about 60,000 sq. meters of house and homes over 1,000 workers and executives. The inside of the constructing consists of an leisure manufacturing part, workplace part, and workers’ welfare part. As well as, there might be a museum within the basement that might be open to the general public.

With a “Hyper Nomad” idea, the brand new headquarters is not going to solely accommodate the staff’ completely different wants but additionally permit them to simply come collectively and disperse on a project-by-project foundation. Relatively than extreme ornament, the constructing is concentrated on performance.

Accordingly, the constructing will change into an area the place individuals “come collectively,” not “positioned collectively.” It pursues a “cellular workplace” within the type of varied areas and an autonomous seating system. It’s attainable to vary the dimensions of the work house with a “cellular rack” that strikes simply, and workers will be capable of freely modify the work/assembly house relying on the variety of members and the kind of tasks.

The second to sixth flooring home the leisure manufacturing amenities, which embody movie, dance, and manufacturing studios for every label. The seventh flooring is a particular space for storing completely different provides with a view to keep a pleasing work surroundings. The eighth to sixteenth flooring home the workplace house the place inside staircases have been put in in each three flooring. This was executed to make it simpler for workers to journey to and from every flooring in addition to create an surroundings the place they will talk extra freely. Six flooring have libraries/lounges, and three flooring have health facilities.

On the high flooring, there may be an auditorium, cafe, and backyard that have been created to enhance pondering and communication. The cafe has particularly collaborated with the espresso model Fritz to convey a singular cafe expertise. There are about 200 birch timber within the backyard that known as “Comb,” which implies that the staff can comb via their thoughts and ideas.

CBO (Chief Model Officer) Min Hee Jin commented, “House creates angle, and angle creates values and cultures. We have now created an area for every worker of variety in order that they will acquire inspiration and and really feel snug, and we consider {that a} tradition of working freely on this house will quickly create new values for the corporate.”

