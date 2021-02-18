Big Hit, Home of BTS, and Universal Music Unveil Joint Venture

Big Hit Leisure, the South Korean firm that introduced BTS to the world, and Universal Music Group as we speak introduced an expanded strategic partnership that can see the 2 corporations working collectively to “improve alternatives for artists via innovation and know-how, while increasing the worldwide attain of Okay-pop music and tradition all over the world,” in accordance the announcement. The partnership features a newly created label that can function from Los Angeles and will work intently alongside groups from Big Hit America, Geffen Data and UMG to launch this venture.

Artists on UMG — the world’s largest music firm — will discover enhanced “direct to fan” communications via Big Hit’s Weverse, a community-based platform that enables loyal artist followers to have interaction and work together, see and hear new content material and buy new merchandise. Weverse is already being utilized by UMG artists Gracie Abrams, New Hope Membership and Alexander 23, with Yungblud amongst the following wave of expertise becoming a member of Weverse within the coming months. This follows the announcement final week that UMG has develop into an fairness investor alongside Big Hit, YG Leisure and Kiswe in KBYK’s VenewLive premium stay streaming platform.

The 2 corporations additionally introduced the small print of a venture to assemble and debut a brand new world Okay-pop boy group collectively within the U.S. for the primary time.

The brand new artist venture will likely be launched below a brand new JV label to be created between Big Hit, the worldwide powerhouse group behind the outstanding worldwide success of Grammy-nominated group BTS, in partnership UMG’s Geffen Data, which was dwelling to Nirvana and Weapons N’Roses however extra just lately Avicii and Olivia Rodrigo few.

Members of this new boy group will likely be chosen via a worldwide audition program, which is on observe to start airing in 2022 and will likely be launched along with a serious U.S. media companion. The debuting world act will work based mostly on the Okay-pop system – A full manufacturing that mixes music, efficiency, vogue, music video, and communications with followers.

Big Hit will make the most of its world experience to steer the invention, coaching and growth of new artists, fan content material manufacturing processes, and administration of fan communications via the Weverse platform. Along with working intently with a U.S. media companion to provide the audition program, the group at Geffen Data will leverage their intensive business community and companions to supervise the music manufacturing, advertising and world distribution operations.

Bang Si-Hyuk, Chairman & CEO, Big Hit Leisure stated, “Our two corporations certainly share values and visions in that we each pursue fixed improvements and are dedicated to offering our followers with real music and content material of the very best and uncompromising stage of high quality.” He added, “On this sense, I strongly imagine that UMG and Big Hit will create a synergy that can rewrite the worldwide music historical past.”

Lenzo Yoon, CEO World & Enterprise, Big Hit Entertainment stated, “We’ll try to safe aggressive platform management and develop a high group of artists via the shut partnership between our two corporations, enabling Okay-pop to transcend all borders and languages.” He added, “This venture is particularly vital as it’s going to apply Big Hit’s ‘success formulation’ established over the previous 16 years to the U.S., the middle of the worldwide music market.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group stated, “With their modern strategy to creating artists and embracing new know-how, Big Hit has develop into one of essentially the most dynamic corporations in music leisure. We’re thrilled to be working collectively as we launch a brand new three way partnership between our corporations that can additional speed up Okay-pop as a worldwide cultural phenomenon.”

John Janick, Chairman & CEO, Interscope Geffen A&M stated, “We’re all extremely enthusiastic about this three way partnership venture between Geffen Data and Big Hit. This partnership presents each of us an unbelievable alternative to work collectively serving to to form the longer term of music globally to the profit of artists and followers alike.”