General News

Big Hit Labels’ Concert To Include Special Stages By Halsey, Lauv, And Steve Aoki

December 9, 2020
2 Min Read

Big Hit has made an thrilling announcement about Big Hit Labels’ upcoming live performance 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE!

Beforehand, Big Hit Labels revealed the ultimate lineup of the live performance, and on December 8, Big Hit shared that Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki shall be performing as effectively. It is a particular lineup of the three artists who collaborated with BTS earlier than.

There may also be a tribute stage to the late Shin Hae Chul, an iconic singer-songwriter who impressed youthful generations along with his creativity and music. Shin Hae Chul shall be introduced again to life on the stage utilizing synthetic intelligence (AI) and hologram expertise. The artists will sing his hit songs “To You” and “What Do You Actually Need”?

Big Hit shared, “We ready a tribute stage to recollect the late Shin Hae Chul, who rejected stereotyped pondering and didn’t hesitate to take challenges, with a purpose to console everybody who was having a tough and torpid 2020. We’ve got been making ready this for a very long time with a purpose to full an unforgettable efficiency that connects time, house, and technology with music.”

2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE will happen on December 31 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Tickets are on sale now at Weverse Store, they usually shall be out there for buy till December 31 at 11 p.m. KST.

Sources (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.