Big Hit Labels’ Concert To Include Special Stages By Halsey, Lauv, And Steve Aoki

Big Hit has made an thrilling announcement about Big Hit Labels’ upcoming live performance 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE!

Beforehand, Big Hit Labels revealed the ultimate lineup of the live performance, and on December 8, Big Hit shared that Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki shall be performing as effectively. It is a particular lineup of the three artists who collaborated with BTS earlier than.

There may also be a tribute stage to the late Shin Hae Chul, an iconic singer-songwriter who impressed youthful generations along with his creativity and music. Shin Hae Chul shall be introduced again to life on the stage utilizing synthetic intelligence (AI) and hologram expertise. The artists will sing his hit songs “To You” and “What Do You Actually Need”?

Big Hit shared, “We ready a tribute stage to recollect the late Shin Hae Chul, who rejected stereotyped pondering and didn’t hesitate to take challenges, with a purpose to console everybody who was having a tough and torpid 2020. We’ve got been making ready this for a very long time with a purpose to full an unforgettable efficiency that connects time, house, and technology with music.”

2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE will happen on December 31 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Tickets are on sale now at Weverse Store, they usually shall be out there for buy till December 31 at 11 p.m. KST.

Sources (1) (2)