Big Hit Labels, Gummy, Baek Ji Younger, EXID’s Solji, And More Cancel Plans For In-Person Concerts

Because of the rising wave of COVID-19 instances in South Korea, a number of artists have canceled their plans for in-person live shows on the finish of the 12 months.

On December 7, C-JeS Leisure introduced that Gummy, Noel, and EXID’s Solji had all canceled the live shows that had been scheduled to happen all through the nation.

The Seoul live shows had been canceled first because of the capital space elevating social distancing restrictions to Stage 2.5, which bans main occasions with greater than 50 folks. To adjust to native restrictions in every area, the live shows that had been deliberate in Busan, Gwangju, Daegu, Seongnam, Jeonju, Changwon had been additionally all canceled. Those that already bought tickets for the live shows will obtain refunds.

Baek Ji Younger, who had additionally deliberate a nationwide tour of live shows in Busan, Gwangju, Seoul, Seongnam, and Ilsan, has canceled her plans. Her company said, “The live shows had been all the time going to be held in line with strict pointers about an infection transmission and with agency social distancing restrictions in place, however because the group unfold within the area elevated, we determined it could be most secure to cancel the live performance.”

Kim Na Younger, who had deliberate to carry a live performance on December 25 and 26, can even cancel her plans in mild of elevated social distancing restrictions.

Big Hit Labels’ New 12 months’s Eve live performance, which was initially meant to be each a web based and offline occasion, will now be held fully on-line.

Trot artist Na Hoon Ah, Lee Seung Chul, and Ailee have additionally canceled their live performance plans for the top of the 12 months.

