Big Hit Labels To Hold New Year’s Eve Concert + NU’EST And ENHYPEN Announced As 1st Lineup

Big Hit Labels is having a live performance on New Year’s Eve!

On November 10, Big Hit Labels introduced by way of Weverse that “2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE introduced by Weverse” will happen on December 31, 2020 as each an internet and offline live performance.

As the primary lineup, Big Hit Labels revealed NU’EST and ENHYPEN. The second lineup will likely be shared on November 11, and the ultimate lineup will likely be revealed on November 12.

“2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE introduced by Weverse” is the primary live performance to incorporate the Big Hit Labels artists in a single occasion. On the live performance, the artists will usher within the new 12 months with a countdown.

Seating on the offline venue will likely be restricted and spaced far aside based on authorities pointers. Within the case that the offline live performance is be canceled because of additional authorities rules, the live performance will solely be reside streamed on-line, and refunds for the offline tickets will likely be made.

Artists underneath Big Hit Labels embody NU’EST, BTS, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and ENHYPEN.

Keep tuned for the subsequent lineup!

