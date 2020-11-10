General News

Big Hit Labels To Hold New Year’s Eve Concert + NU’EST And ENHYPEN Announced As 1st Lineup

November 10, 2020
2 Min Read

Big Hit Labels is having a live performance on New Year’s Eve!

On November 10, Big Hit Labels introduced by way of Weverse that “2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE introduced by Weverse” will happen on December 31, 2020 as each an internet and offline live performance.

As the primary lineup, Big Hit Labels revealed NU’EST and ENHYPEN. The second lineup will likely be shared on November 11, and the ultimate lineup will likely be revealed on November 12.

“2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE introduced by Weverse” is the primary live performance to incorporate the Big Hit Labels artists in a single occasion. On the live performance, the artists will usher within the new 12 months with a countdown.

Seating on the offline venue will likely be restricted and spaced far aside based on authorities pointers. Within the case that the offline live performance is be canceled because of additional authorities rules, the live performance will solely be reside streamed on-line, and refunds for the offline tickets will likely be made.

Artists underneath Big Hit Labels embody NU’EST, BTS, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and ENHYPEN.

Keep tuned for the subsequent lineup!

Within the meantime, watch ENHYPEN’s survival present “I-LAND” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.