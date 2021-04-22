Big Hit Music Confirms TXT’s Comeback In May

It’s official!

On April 22, OSEN reported that TXT is planning to release a new album in late May and is working on the finishing touches. According to the news outlet, it is rumored that many globally renowned producers have participated in the album.

A source from Big Hit Music confirmed the news as they stated to Newsen, “TXT is making a comeback in late May.”

TXT’s May comeback was also reported two weeks ago, but at the time, Big Hit Music stated that they would announce the comeback once it was finalized.

Meanwhile, TXT will be performing at the 31st Lotte Duty Free Family Concert in May.

Source (1) (2)