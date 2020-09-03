Big Hit Responds To Report Of Acquiring Zico’s Agency KOZ Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment could purchase KOZ Entertainment.

On September 3, an trade consultant reported that Big Hit Entertainment is planning to accumulate KOZ Entertainment that was established by Zico. Big Hit Entertainment reportedly started the takeover course of this yr.

In response to the studies, Big Hit Entertainment shared, “We’re open to varied alternatives, however nothing has been determined but.”

Final yr, the company acquired Supply Music, dwelling of GFRIEND, and earlier this yr, they grew to become the most important shareholder of Pledis Entertainment, dwelling of SEVENTEEN and NU’EST.

In August of this yr, Big Hit Entertainment handed the preliminary screening for its deliberate preliminary public providing (IPO), and the company lately filed to go public on the inventory market.

Supply (1)