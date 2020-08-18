Big Hit Responds To Reports Of BTS Pre-Recording “Dynamite” Performance For MTV VMAs

On August 17, Newsen reported that BTS might be pre-recording their “Dynamite” efficiency for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (hereafter known as the VMAs).

On August 5, the VMAs shared that BTS might be performing their upcoming English-language track “Dynamite” for the primary time because the group’s first-ever stage on the VMAs.

Newsen’s report states that that the continued COVID-19 pandemic has made it tough for BTS to attend the awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Subsequently, BTS will carry out the track via a pre-recorded video and greet world followers on-line. The pre-recording will reportedly happen right now (August 17) in tight secrecy.

Later within the day, Big Hit Leisure issued an official response to the studies, stating, “We can’t affirm something moreover their official actions. We ask on your understanding.”

Marking its 37th anniversary this yr, the VMAs is an award ceremony hosted by MTV in america and can also be a music competition involving musicians who’ve been energetic in numerous fields all year long. BTS has been nominated for 3 classes: Finest Pop, Finest Ok-pop, and Finest Choreography. The VMAs might be held at eight p.m. on August 30 ET/PT.

The music video for his or her upcoming English-language single “Dynamite” will drop on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST.

