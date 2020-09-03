Big Hit Reveals Jin’s Enlistment Can Be Delayed Until End Of 2021 + BTS Members Received Shares In The Company

Big Hit Leisure’s registration assertion for his or her preliminary public providing (IPO) has been revealed by way of the net Information Evaluation, Retrieval and Switch System supplied by the Monetary Supervisory Service.

The doc contains statements on the BTS members’ obligatory navy service in addition to the variety of shares they personal within the firm.

In a web page detailing the dangers of investing within the firm, Big Hit said, “BTS consists of members born between 1992 and 1997 who’re required to enlist as lively responsibility troopers. It has been assessed that it is going to be attainable for the oldest member Kim Seok Jin (Jin) to delay his enlistment till the tip of 2021, primarily based on the navy service regulation.”

The assertion provides, “To organize for the danger of artists suspending their actions as a result of navy enlistment, diseases, or accidents, the corporate is continuous to develop the ratio of income earned by way of merchandise that don’t require direct participation from artists, corresponding to merchandise and licensing and video content material. To reduce the danger of lowered gross sales as a result of our core artists’ impending hiatus from points together with navy enlistment, we’re reviewing all kinds of enterprise choices corresponding to pre-produced albums and video content material in addition to a versatile operation of artists who’re capable of promote.”

It was additionally revealed by way of the registration assertion that Bang Si Hyuk, Big Hit Leisure’s largest shareholder, gave the seven BTS members 68,385 shares every. If the general public providing value is ready on the most quantity requested by Big Hit, which was 135,000 received (roughly $114), every member will personal shares valued at a complete of 9.23 billion received (roughly $7.78 million).

Big Hit Leisure said that the aim of gifting shares to the members was to “strengthen their long-term cooperative relationship with core artists and to enhance excessive morale by sharing the outcomes of the corporate’s progress.”

