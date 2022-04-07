Big name Trek Picard Season 3 will reunite all the group of The Subsequent Technology: new trailer and main points

Big name Trek :Picard has included six acquainted faces to its 3rd season in honor of First Touch Day, the unofficial Big name Trek vacation.

Paramount has introduced that LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis y Brent Spiner from Big name Trek: The Subsequent Technology will sign up for the solid of Season 3 of Big name Trek: Picard together with Patrick Stewart.

Along with the casting information, Paramount has launched A brand new teaser trailer for the 3rd season of Big name Trek: Picard.

The undertaking continues. See who’s becoming a member of the solid of #StarTrekPicard Season 3! %.twitter.com/HMBc9wyAFa — Big name Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 5, 2022

“I be mindful staring at the premiere of ‘Big name Trek: The Subsequent Technology’ virtually 34 years in the past with my father love it used to be the day past. It used to be the spark that ignited my love for science fiction“Big name Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas stated.”So it is only becoming that Jean-Luc Picard’s tale ends honoring the start, together with his dearest and maximum dependable buddies at the USS Endeavor. It will be a sarcasm to mention that giving those characters a correct send-off is an honor.”

Burton, Dorn, Frakes, McFadden, Sirtis and Spiner shaped the core of the solid of Big name Trek: The Subsequent Technology for seven seasons within the Nineties. Their characters have made scattered appearances all through Big name Trek: Picard, however the 3rd season brings the group again in combination.

Big name Trek: Picard used to be launched in 2020 and is lately to be had on Amazon Top Video. Season 3 will mark the tip of the sequence.