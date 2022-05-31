Big name Wars Stories of the Jedi is a brand new animated sequence with Ahsoka, Depend Dooku and Qui-Gon Jinn: first main points

Big name Wars: Stories of the Jedi is an anthology of unique animated brief movies coming to Disney+ this autumn and that won’t simplest inform the tales of Ahsoka and Depend Dooku at other occasions of their lives, however can even see the go back of Liam Neeson to play Qui-Gon Jinn.

Stories of the Jedi was once formally printed on the Big name Wars Birthday party and will include six episodes3 of them focused on Ahsoka and the opposite 3 on Depend Dooku.

Ahsoka Tano, Depend Dooku, and Qui-Gon Jinn

Ahsoka’s episodes will span her existence and try her adolescence, her time with Anakin Skywalker within the Clone Wars generation, and her war of words with an Arbiter after Order 66.

The Depend Dooku episodes could have a equivalent layout and can center of attention on a unique a part of his existence as a Jedi earlier than turning to the darkish aspect. Liam Neeson will seem within the Depend Dooku tales, and the episodes may even characteristic a more youthful Qui-Gon Jinn voiced by way of Liam Neeson’s son Michael.

as you identified Eric Goldman, certainly one of Ahsoka’s episodes, “Existence and Demise”, was once taught on panel and confirmed Ahsoka’s existence along with her folks. It is about quarter-hour lengthy, and Janina Gavankar from Big name Wars Battlefront 2 performs her mom.

Stories of the Jedi was once a sequence from Darkish Horse Comics that explored the traditional historical past of the Jedi Order and its struggle with the Sith. The unique was once set 4,000 years earlier than the generation of the flicks, so this sequence is completely clear of that method however nonetheless exploring the previous of the Jedi.

This Stories of the Jedi information was once one of the Big name Wars Birthday party finds to this point, becoming a member of the discharge date and the primary Andor trailer for Big name Wars, the announcement of Big name Wars: Skeleton Workforce with Jude Legislation, the reputable Willow teaser trailer, the primary symbol of Indiana Jones 5, and the affirmation that the 3rd season of The Mandalorian and the premiere of Ahsoka will arrive in 2023.